NEOSHO, Mo. — The College Heights Christian (with McAuley Catholic) softball team logged 10 hits and scored in each inning to claim a 13-2 win in five innings over Jasper on Monday afternoon at the Neosho High School softball field.
The Cougars (10-2) built an 11-0 lead by the end of the third and added one-run showings in the fourth and fifth frames en route to the run-rule victory.
Addison Lawrence finished 3 for 4 at the plate with a home run, a triple and six RBI, while Kloee Williamson finished 3 for 3 with a triple and two RBI. Jayli Johnson tripled and crossed home plate four times, and Maddy Colin had a double and a single.
Colin also tossed a complete game in the circle and limited Jasper to two runs (both unearned) and seven hits while striking out nine in five innings of work.
College Heights plays host to Verona on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
