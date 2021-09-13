The College Heights Christian volleyball team picked up a 3-0 sweep over Marionville on Monday on its home court.
The Cougars recorded set wins of 25-15, 25-18 and 25-18.
Lauren Ukena finished with seven kills, two aces and 13 serve points for CHC, while Addie Lawrence tallied 13 kills and two blocks and Ava Masena tallied four aces and 12 serve points. Lindsay Griesemer had three aces, and Maddy Colin logged three aces and 18 serve points.
The Cougars host Jasper on Tuesday.
