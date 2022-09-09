The College Heights Cougars debuted their high school football team on Friday night in their first ever high school home game against the Greenfield Wildcats.
The excitement grew as the crowd cheered the players on in what would become their first home win, and first win in school history. It was an experience that the players wouldn’t soon forget as they defeated the Wildcats 78-40.
“This win means a lot. We’ve been working hard at practice and this was the payday,” said Cougar quarterback Logan Decker.
Early nerves caused the Cougars to get into a 14-0 hole early in the first quarter. But from there, they steeled themselves and pounced on every opportunity they had.
“You just have to have a short-term memory as our coach always says,” added Decker.
Their offense picked up and was led by Decker, who threw for five touchdown passes and ran for four more. By the second quarter, both teams were swapping scores, but the Cougars quickly caught up.
By halftime, not only had the Cougars’ offense picked up steam, they were also aided by an opportunistic defense and special teams. In the last five minutes of the half, they recovered two fumbles, including a botched kickoff. This led to a 48-26 College Heights lead.
“This win was awesome for us. This fan section was amazing tonight,” said Caleb Quade, who had three receiving touchdowns on the night, “We worked hard the entire summer to get here, and it finally paid off. Everything we did, we did as a team.”
Bad snaps and lost fumbles plagued Greenfield the entire game, and College Heights was happy to take advantage. For every turnover, Decker seemed to deliver another touchdown for the Cougars.
He passed the ball around, giving his receivers a chance to secure history by getting into the end zone. On top of Caleb Quade having three touchdowns, freshman Canon Miller also had three receiving touchdowns and one rushing.
“This is great, we’ve been working all season, and last year hitting the weights in the morning [and all the preparation] so it’s just wonderful to win with our family,” said Miller of the first win in school history. “I was not expecting all the fans in the stands. It was awesome.”
The Cougar defense smothered the Wildcats, making key tackles, pass breakups, sacks, and forcing miscues. Cougar Head Coach Travis Burk said that he had wanted to hold the Wildcats to under 30 points, but was proud of the his team for holding them to 26 well into the third quarter.
Not only did Greenfield struggle with fumbles, but they also had several special teams mistakes. They failed onside kicks and muffed returns, but the biggest difference maker was their inability to convert 2-point conversions. They were only able to convert two conversions all night, whereas the Coug ars only missed one conversion. This allowed College Heights to quickly get back in the game after being down by two scores.
“Defensively, we stopped them. At first we looked like our first couple games and then we came on. Greenfield shell shocked us a little bit but I told the boys ‘We’re okay.’ and we got out of that. We’ve been stressing certain things our kids need to do, and they did it,” said Travis Burk. “Offensively, we just go out and try to score. If we get a big play, great, but we just try to keep moving the chains. One player who had a great night was Levi Durling. He sprung some huge blocks, and the offensive line did really well too.”
The first football win in school history wasn’t overlooked by Burk, who talked about what it meant not only for the school, but for the community.
“It’s such a great opportunity. We’ve worked so hard, in the summer and spring. It means a lot for our community, our school, and obviously it means a lot for us, showing our respect and just loving Jesus.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.