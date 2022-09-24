HERMITAGE, Mo. — The College Heights Christian School girls cross country team had three individuals place in the top 20 en route to a first-place finish in the purple division of the Hermitage Dam Invitational on Saturday.
The Cougars bested the seven-school field with 55 points and were followed in the team standings by Calvary Lutheran (68), Liberal (76), Sherwood (91), Fordland (107), Ash Grove (111) and Wheatland (146).
Jayli Johnson led the way for CHCS, placing sixth with a finishing time of 22 minutes, 55 seconds. Marla Anderegg finished in 23:55 to place 12th, while Jenalin Bever finished in 24:39 to take 19th.
Madelynn Jordan and Madi Carson placed 36th and 38th, respectively, to round out the results for the College Heights girls.
Smithton’s Riley Bryan claimed the individual title with a time of 19:23.
On the boys’ side, CHCS had three runners compete in the purple division in Colton McMillan (54th), Josiah Thomas (74th) and William Porter (152nd).
Stover’s Blaine Broderson won the race with a 17:01, while Hermitage claimed the team title with 35 points.
The CHCS boys and girls teams will compete in the Lamar Invitational on Tuesday.
