The College Heights Christian School Cougars will open their first football season in school history on Friday night when they take on North Shelby in an 8-man contest at St. Joseph (Mo.) Christian High School.
CHCS announced the addition of a new football program last December and hired former Kansas high school head coach Travis Burk to take the helm. Burk went 27-12 in coaching stints at Oswego and Humboldt.
“It’s exciting, and we definitely have a lot of parents, kids and people in our community really fired up about football,” Burk said. “It’s been a process. We’ve been working ever since the spring after we found out we were going to get football.
“It’s been a good journey and I’ve been very blessed with a great administration and great teachers and great parents. I’ve got great kids that work hard. My biggest thing this is year is just getting them together and just building that family bond and brotherhood. We already feel like we’ve come a long way.”
For the vast majority of the players for College Heights, it will be their first time competing in organized football. Burk noted that he has a handful of starters on offense who had never put on a football helmet prior to this past offseason.
While a learning curve is expected for many of the Cougar players, Burk said the top priority for them in the upcoming campaign is to continue to learn and enjoy the game.
“The biggest thing is to relax and have fun,” he said. “We’ve done a lot of reps on different techniques as far as blocking, running routes and stuff like that. We want them to not get in a hurry and focus on doing their jobs and stay focused. We’re very fortunate we got to play in a jamboree last Thursday, so that helped with some our nerves and got us used to the speed of a high school football game.”
The CHCS roster will feature three seniors, five juniors and three sophomores.
The senior class will be made up of Curtis Davenport (DL), Noah Hipple (DL) and Derrick McMillian (DB). The junior class includes Caleb Quade (WR/DB), Colsen Dickens (RB/WR/LB), Matt Williams (LB), Caleb Evans (OL) and Ky Miller (OL), while is sophomore class includes Logan Decker (QB), Levi Durling (WR/DB) and Tate Angel (OL).
The Cougars have eight games scheduled for this season with four to be played on the road, three at home and one at a neutral site. Their home contests will be held on the turf football field at the Joplin High School Athletics Complex.
College Heights’ first opponent, North Shelby, went 12-1 last year and made a run to the state semifinals where it fell 36-34 to eventual state runner-up Worth County (with Northeast Nodaway).
“North Shelby has been good for a while,” Burk said. “They were definitely a state contender last year, and they have a great program, great players and a great coach. They lost some seniors last year, but they have a lot of kids who have plenty of varsity experience. We’ll have to go out and play good ball to compete against them.”
The game will be played at a neutral site in St. Joseph.
“I think they’re traveling a little over two hours and we’ll be on the road for about three hours, 30 minutes,” Burk said. “It’s a pretty good trip, but it is what it is. We wanted to get a (Week 1) game and didn’t have one. But North Shelby decided they wanted to play us, so it’s a good opportunity for us.”
The Cougars will hit the road again on Sept. 2 to take on Orrick before they partake in their first home game of the season on Sept. 9 against Greenfield (with Dadeville).
