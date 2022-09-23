Logan Decker might feel a little bit sore on Saturday after the amount of passes the College Heights Christian quarterback threw on Friday night against Appleton City.
The Number? Fifty-eight. And the sophomore even completed 35 of them for 285 yards and five touchdowns.
“If my old coaches heard that Coach Burk (had his team throw 50 times) in a game, they’d have a heart attack,” College Heights coach Travis Burk said, laughing.
But despite another valiant effort by Decker and the first-year Cougars 8-man football program, Appleton City managed to overcome a second-half deficit by closing the game with five unanswered touchdowns for a 74-44 victory at the Joplin High School football field.
College Heights (1-4) held a 44-38 lead — its first and only lead of the night — after a 6-yard TD pass from Decker to junior wide receiver Caleb Quade with 7:06 to play in the third quarter.
But from there, the Bulldogs (3-2) rattled off 36 unanswered points while shutting out the CHCS offense on its final five possessions of the evening.
“I thought our kids played hard in the first half,” Burk said. “We stayed in the game, but it just comes back to tackling and blocking. Once we can learn how to (do those things) in these games, I think we’ll be fine.”
The Cougars faced a 38-30 deficit coming out of halftime before scoring 14 quick points within the first five minutes of the third quarter.
Both of the scores were set up by fumble recoveries by Decker, who went on to capitalize on offense with short TD passes to senior Bo Sitton and Quade.
Quade finished the night with a whopping 19 catches for 154 yards and three scores. Sophomore Levi Miller and freshman Cannon Miller added 51 and 53 receiving yards, respectively.
“We’re young,” Burk said. “I’ve got a sophomore quarterback and I’ve got a few (underclassmen) out here running routes, and we had some kids that did some really good things. But at the end of the day, we’ve got to tackle. If you don’t tackle in this game, it’s hard.”
It was ultimately Appleton City’s night to feast the most on offense. A well-balanced attack saw the Bulldogs amass 302 yards via the run as well as 288 yards through the air.
Bulldogs QB Kyle Long, a senior, completed 15 of 18 passes and finished with four TDs. His top target, senior Judd Koshko, hauled in nine passes for 186 yards and three scores.
Freshman Cash Anderson was Appleton City’s top rusher with 278 yards and four TDs on 24 carries.
“They’re good, and they’ve got another kid who’s hurt, and he’s phenomenal,” Burk said of the Bulldogs’ offense. “But that little No. 32 (Anderson), he’s quick as lightning and he’s just a freshman. They’re a solid team. But again, I think our hardest thing is that we’re still teaching how to form tackle. How to do those little things with kids who haven’t done that since grade school.
“I thought they also came out and defended us strong. We had to work for our points, and then we just missed a few we should have got. If we get those then it changes the game. But give it to them.”
Appleton City jumped out to a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter. The Bulldogs drew first blood on a 45-yard TD return on an interception by Koshko. Then six minutes later, Koshko found the end zone again on a 2-yard TD pass from Long.
The CHCS offense broke the seal on its third possession of the night when Decker capped a seven-play, 57-yard drive with a 3-yard TD pass to Cannon Miller. A 2-point conversion on a run by Decker then pulled the Cougars to within 14-8 of the Bulldogs with 2:18 showing in the first.
However, Appleton City would score once again before the end of the first thanks to a 37-yard TD pass from Long to Koshko, putting the Bulldogs up 22-8 by the start of the second quarter.
College Heights opened the second period with back-to-back TD drives to tie the game at 22-22 with 9:18 remaining till half. The first score came on a 1-yard scamper by Decker, and then after a turnover generated by the CHCS defense, the Cougars took advantage of a short field with a short TD pass from Decker to Miller.
The momentum was then reclaimed by Appleton City as it logged two straight scores — TD runs of 53 and 20 yards by Anderson as well as two successful 2-point attempts — to take a 16-point lead with 4:55 left till halftime.
The Cougars managed to make it a one-possession ballgame right before intermission thanks to a seven-play, 41-yard drive that was punctuated by a 19-yard TD pass from Decker to Quade.
In the first half alone, Decker accounted for four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) and 232 yards of total offense while Quade had 10 catches for 117 yards and a TD. But the offense was also hindered by a pair of interceptions as well as two turnovers via downs.
College Heights will play host to Norborne (with Hardin-Central) on Sept. 30 at JHS.
