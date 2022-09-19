The College Heights Christian School volleyball swept Liberal in three sets on Monday at home to improve to 14-3-1 on the season.
The Cougars won by set scores of 25-23, 25-23 and 25-13.
Lauren Ukena tallied 10 kills and seven digs for College Heights, while Libby Fanning recorded seven kills and Ava Masena 18 digs. Maddy Colin led the team in assists with 25, and Addie Lawrence chipped in seven aces, nine kills and 11 serve points.
CHCS will play host to Exeter on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
