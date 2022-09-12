MARIONVILLE, Mo. — The College Heights Christian School volleyball team earned a 3-0 sweep over Marionville on Monday night.
The Cougars (8-1-1) won by set scores of 25-18, 25-22 and 25-16.
Maddie Colin tallied 19 service points, 27 assists and five aces for CHCS while Addie Lawrence added 19 kills. Lauren Ukena recorded eight digs and 14 service points, and Ava Masena chipped in 22 digs. Libby Fanning had a pair of blocks and four kills.
The Cougars play at Jasper on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
