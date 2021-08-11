What's a Glade?
There will be a virtual tour of the chert glades followed by an evening stroll from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17.
The program will cover the the elements that make a glade, and the the creatures, wildflowers and other plants that live there. Chert glades, found along Shoal Creek, are among the rarest type of glades found in the world.
Part one will be a half-hour virtual program, part two will be a half-hour glade hike starting at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 W. Riviera Drive
Registration is required for the virtual program at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/179032; registration for the hike can be found at
https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/179034
All ages are welcome but recommended for ages 8 and up.
For information, call 417-629-3434
