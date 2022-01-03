ANDERSON, Mo. — Cross Dowd poured in a game-high 31 points and made nine 3-pointers to aid the McDonald County boys basketball team to an 85-50 win over Carl Junction on Monday night at McDonald County High School.
Dowd was one of four Mustangs to score in double figures, with Elijah McClain adding 15 points, Dylan Harmon 11 points and Sterling Woods 10 points.
McDonald County, which improved to 7-5 on the season, jumped out to a 34-12 lead by the end of the first quarter and went on to take a 78-46 lead into the fourth.
For the Bulldogs (3-7), Ky Warren and Ayden Bard led the scoring with 17 and 12 points, respectively.
Up next, Carl Junction will compete in the Kaminsky Classic, which runs Thursday through Friday at Joplin High School.
