BRANSON, Mo. — The Carl Junction Bulldogs headed to Branson Friday to play their conference rivals the Pirates in a COC duel. Outside of their week 1 win against Ozark, the Bulldogs have struggled offensively for most of the season, but against the Pirates they came to life for a 32-7 victory.
Dexter Merrell was the star of the show, dominating the entire game with an especially impressive first half. He threw for over 145 yards and two touchdowns, and added more than 60 yards and one touchdown on the ground — giving him well over 200 combined yards before halftime.
The Pirates’ homecoming celebration was almost immediately ruined when Merrell hit Malahki Moore for an 80-yard touchdown on the first play of the game.
The Pirates tried to keep pace early, relying on their strong run game from their wishbone offense. It got them down near the goal line several times, but miscues kept them out of the end zone. They turned over the ball on at least three left-side laterals throughout the game.
CJ Freshman Brody Yaple intercepted the first lateral before it hit the ground, and the rest of the defense swarmed and stole possessions every chance they got.
Pirates’ quarterback Luke McCormick didn’t throw often but when he did they were on target. His receivers dropped several of their passes, which stunted any hope of a comeback. Pirate Cade Grimm put up a solid rushing performance, continually moving the pile, and Brock Yonally scored their lone touchdown.
For the first few drives of the game, the Bulldogs struggled to contain the Pirates, but after forcing key turnovers they began limiting the Pirates offense and putting their own in positions to score.
When the Bulldogs did score, they made sure to share the wealth. Not a single player scored more than once. After Moore’s touchdown, junior Quin Kennedy had a 15-yard reception, Alren Wakefield ran one in from 14 yards out, and Johnny Starks put the game away with a five-yard run. Sandwiched in between all of those touchdowns was Merrell’s own 10-yard quarterback keeper.
Unlike the Pirates, the Bulldogs had a low turn-over rate. They first turned the ball over on downs late in the first quarter on a 4th and 17 in which they gained 16 and a half yards. Initially it looked as if the receiver had reached the yard to gain, but ultimately the officials ruled him just inches short. Their other turnover was a fumble in the third quarter, which momentarily gave the Pirates hope after they scored their first touchdown.
The only area where the Bulldogs seemed to struggle in was special teams. They had two kickers throughout the night, and missed four extra points. Xavier Perkins made two of his four point-after attempts.
Overall, the Bulldogs were firing on all cylinders as they picked up their second win of the season. After three straight losses where the offense struggled, Carl Junction seemed to recapture its week 1 magic, which they’ll try to carry into their own homecoming next week against Nixa.
