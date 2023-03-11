SEDALIA, Mo. — The Carl Junction girls outlasted the Lincoln College Prep Tigers in a physical, grind-it-out game to advance to the Class 5 semifinals with a 55-51 win on Saturday at State Fair Community College in Sedalia.
"I thought it was really physical and I thought our kids did a good job of withstanding some of that physical play," CJ Head Coach Brad Shorter said. "Our ball security was good at times, but sometimes it would just get so physical that maybe we were getting fouled a little bit. Our kids faced the adversity and played hard and that's what we have to do this time of year. People don't realize how tough this time of year is and that was a great basketball team."
The Bulldogs (29-1) opened the first period looking every bit the more dominant team. A Destiny Buerge bucket and 3-pointer followed by three Kylie Scott free throws and another Buerge score gave Carl Junction an early 10-1 lead.
LCP's lone score came off a free throw by Jenise Washington. Washington scored again at 4:20 to trim CJ's led to 10-3 at 4:20, before Buerge hit another shot and the Bulldogs were up 12-3.
A Ramyiah Logan score for LCP (17-10) made it 12-5 before Carl Junction sophomore Dezi Williams hit her first shot of the game at the 3:10 mark. A 3-pointer by Tammy Scott brought LCP within six points at 14-8 with 2:37 left in the first period, but the Bulldogs went on a 7-0 run that included a Hali Shorter trey and two buckets by Scott and extended the CJ lead to 21-8 with about a minute left.
The Blue Tigers closed out scoring for the first quarter with a Logan trey and the Bulldogs went into the second stanza with a 21-11 lead.
LCP, of Kansas City, outscored the Bulldogs 15-8 in the second quarter, off a 10-point performance by Logan. The slashing guard took advantage of the absence of CJ center Scott, who got her third foul at the 7:05 mark and was relegated to the bench for the rest of the half.
The Blue Tigers took their first and only lead of the game at 1:25 off a Logan score, but back-to back buckets by Buerge and Williams put the Bulldogs up for good as CJ went into the locker room with a 29-26 lead.
Carl Junction sored quickly at the start of the third quarter with a Buerge basket off a Scott assist at 7:42. Klohe Burk added two free throws and the Bulldogs were up 32-26 about 30 seconds into the period.
Logan answered for LCP with a 3-pointer, but Williams scored off a Buerge assist at 5:54 to bring the score to 35-29.
The teams traded scores for four and a half minutes and CJ held onto a 39-35 lead with 1:14 left in the third quarter. LCP closed out the quarter with two Rian Rainey free throws and CJ took a 39-37 lead into the final frame.
Buerge scored 12 of her 28 points in the final period, with half of those coming from free throws down the stretch. Burk opened scoring for CJ in the final period and Buerge followed with a trey at 6:57 to give the Bulldogs a six point, 43-37 lead. The Bulldogs maintained a six- to seven-point edge until LCP's Logan tightened the game with a score and a free throw at 2:32 to narrow the gap to 49-44, but CJ responded with four straight Buerge free throws to cushion the Bulldogs lead at 53-44 with 1:32 left.
In addition to Buerge's 28 points, Scott added nine points and Williams pitched in eight.
Lincoln's Logan led all scorers with 29 points and Delilah Pippin logged eight.
The Bulldogs advance to the Class 5 state semifinals and will play Notre Dame-Cape Girardeau (23-5) at 6 p.m. Friday in Springfield. Notre Dame defeated John Burroughs (26-4) to advance.
Most members of the team have experience playing deep into the tournament, but for freshman Jadyn Howard, it is eye-opening. The Carl Junction freshman seems to be embracing the experience.
"It was really exciting, kind of like a rollercoaster," Howard said. "We had a big lead at some points and then they would get close. But we had a job to do out there and we just had to be up the whole game and at all points on the court, we just had to play with confidence."
Howard said the speed of the game and the physicality at this level was noticeable.
"It's a whole different game," Howard said of the playoff experience. "You just have to grow up mentally and know that you are going to get bumped around and play to leave everything out on the court."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.