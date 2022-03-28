CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction girls soccer team moved to 2-0 in the early season after picking up an 8-0 win over McAuley Catholic (with College Heights Christian) on Monday afternoon at Carl Junction High School.
Carl Junction jumped out to 5-0 lead by halftime and finished with a 23-0 advantage in shots on net.
Allie Wrestler, Lauren Burgess and Kaydence Arnold logged two goals apiece for the Bulldogs while Hannah Franks and Hailey Merwin scored one apiece.
Burgess also led CJ in assists with three. Franks, Wrestler, Tessa Miller and Samantha Sims each dished out one assist.
McAuley goalkeeper Lindsay Griesemer tallied a whopping 15 saves.
Carl Junction plays at Cassville at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday while College Heights hits the road to take on Liberty (Mountain View) at 5 p.m.
