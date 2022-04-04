CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction girls soccer team posted its fifth straight shutout of the season in a 3-0 win over Parkview on Monday at Carl Junction High School.
The Bulldogs (5-0) held a 1-0 lead at halftime before adding two more goals in the second half.
CJ drew first blood in the third minute on a goal by Lauren Burgess, who was assisted by Hannah Franks.
Constance Graham gave the Builldogs a 2-0 lead in the 45th minute with an unassisted goal before Hailey Merwin capped the scoring with a goal in the 77th minute off an assist by Burgess.
CJ finished with 18 shots on net while limiting Parkview to three.
Crissy Figueroa logged three saves for CJ while Parkview’s Emma Dragoo tallied 15 saves.
The Bulldogs play at Fair Grove on Thursday at 5 p.m.
