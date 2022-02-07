WEBB CITY, Mo. — A big second half pushed the Carl Junction past Webb City in a 55-40 road triumph on Monday inside the Cardinal Dome at Webb City High School.
The Bulldogs (17-5) faced a one-point deficit at halftime before going on a 34-18 surge in the second half.
Destiny Buerge led the scoring for Carl Junction with 22 points, while Hali Shorter and Klohe Burk also scored in double figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively. Buerge had a game-high four makes from 3-point range.
Kate Brownfield paced the offense for Webb City (8-11) with 14 points while Ripley Shanks added seven points and Sam Mancini six points.
Both teams return to play on Thursday when Carl Junction hosts Ozark at 7:30 p.m. and Webb City hosts Nixa at 7.
