JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — One career started with two medals, while another ended with two medals.
Senior Ally Montez earned two in the hurdles, while freshman Sydney Ward won two in the sprints at the Class 4 MSHSAA State Track and Field Championships on Saturday at Jefferson City High School.
Montez took second in the 100-meter hurdles (14.82), losing to Skyye Lee of Parkway Central, who set a new meet record with a 13.84. Later in the day, Lee beat Montez in the 300-meter hurdles by a slim margin: 43.76 to 43.80.
“It’s very surreal to me right now,” the Pittsburg State signee said of ending her career at CJHS. “It hasn’t really fully hit me yet. You know there are kids that look up to you (as a senior) and see what you did. It is not something I do for me, it is something I do for the upcoming generations, even freshmen that are coming up.”
Ward, a freshman, took sixth in the 100-meter dash (12.32) and added a fifth-place showing in the 200-meter dash (25.08).
The Lady Bulldogs also got points from Olivia Vediz, who took fifth in the triple jump.
Carl Junction took fifth in the Class 4 standings with 32 points, just behind Nerinx Hall, which took the fourth and final trophy with 38 points.
East Newton joined Joplin in bringing home a trophy – doing so in Jake Holt’s final meet. The outgoing Patriots coach will become the new cross country coach at Crowder College in the fall. East Newton had 37 points and took third place in Class 3.
This was the fifth trophy for the Patriots and first since taking fourth in Class 2A in 2002.
Senior Gabe Bergen took third in the 300-meter hurdles and was fourth in the 110-meter hurdles.
The Sorrell brothers added medals as well with Kelton taking third in the 800 and Chase taking sixth in the 1,600-meter run.
The Sorrells, Bergen and Michael Crowe took seventh in the 4x400-meter relay, the final race of the day.
Webb City’s Trey Roets was the runner-up in the javelin with a throw of 51.74 meters (169 feet, 9 inches).
Other medalists: Monett’s Konner Poynter (seventh, 400 in C3); Neosho’s Kaden Cole (eighth, 1,600 in C5); Carthage’s Micah Lindsey (seventh, shot put in Class 5); Cassville’s Riley Morris (seventh, discus in Class 3); Webb City’s Ripley Shanks (eighth, pole vault in Class 4); Seneca’s Katelyn Fyock (seventh, triple jump in Class 3); Webb City’s girls 4x800 (Alanna Bundy, Sophia Crane, Abi Street and Riley Hawkins) took eighth in Class 4 and Cassville’s girls 4x800 (Marianne Mccrackin, Annie Moore, Tori Mitchell, Jolie Evans) took eight in Class 3.
