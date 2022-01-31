CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Destiny Buerge and Klohe Burk scored a combined 28 points to help lift the Carl Junction girls basketball team to a 53-28 victory over Neosho on Monday night at CJHS.
Buerge finished with a game-high 15 points while Burk added 13 points. Kylie Scott chipped in nine points.
The Bulldogs (15-5, 2-1 COC) jumped out to an 18-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 30-8 at the game’s intermission.
Beclynn Garrett scored in double figures for the Wildcats (8-11, 0-2) with 12 points.
Carl Junction plays at Willard on Friday while Neosho hosts Republic on Tuesday.
