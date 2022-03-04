WILLARD, Mo. — For the seventh consecutive year, the Carl Junction girls basketball team is a district champion.
The top-seeded Bulldogs claimed the Class 5 District 6 title on Friday night with a 65-60 win over second-seeded Willard at Willard High School. The triumph advances CJ to the state quarterfinals to take on West Plains on March 12 in Bolivar, Mo.
“It feels great and it never gets old; that’s for sure,” CJ head coach Brad Shorter said following Friday’s district title win. “It’s great for our program and our community. You know, the one I think about the most is the first (district title game) — the one we lost. We’ve been to eight, and losing that one still haunts me. But I’m so proud of our kids and our program. These girls were quite a bit younger when we started this run, so it says a lot about the work we’ve put in and the dedication our girls have. They just don’t ever stop fighting.”
And the Bulldogs had to fight for four quarters to stave off the Tigers in the end. CJ jumped out to a 17-9 advantage by the end of the first quarter but saw that lead shrink to three points, 44-41, by the start of the fourth.
The Bulldogs closed the door with a 21-19 scoring advantage in the final eight minutes.
Friday night marked CJ’s second win this season over Willard, which finished its campaign with a 13-16 record. The previous meeting saw the Bulldogs earn a 65-50 win in a regular-season contest at Willard in early February.
“We knew going in that Willard was going to give us their best shot,” Shorter said. “It felt like the first time we played them that it was a little closer than the score indicated. Honestly they just missed some shots, and we were able to challenge some shots that first time we played them. If they’re not hitting a lot from outside, obviously their scoring is not quite there.
“Tonight our kids were able to hang on and continued to fight and never gave up, and we needed that. Willard is such a well-coached group, and they just made some runs and never went away. That’s a credit to Coach (J.J.) Adamson and his staff.”
Destiny Buerge paced the scoring for CJ with a game-high 25 points. Kylie Scott added 19 points and 16 rebounds, while Klohe Burk and Dezi Williams recorded seven and six points, respectively. Hali Shorter dished out a team-high six assists and scored three points, and Anna Burch chipped in two points.
“Great contributions all the way around,” Shorter said. “I think probably the biggest piece was Dezi Williams off the bench. She did some really nice things for us down the stretch and hit some big free throws.
“Kylie had a big second half. Then Destiny was obviously a scorer for us, but for that to happen, sometimes Hali had to get her the ball. It was a great team effort, for sure.”
CJ’s next opponent, West Plains, picked up a 41-28 win over Rolla in the Class 5 District 5 championship at Marshfield High School on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.