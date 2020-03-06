Carl Junction High School senior Katie Scott has been named the 2019-20 Gatorade Missouri Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
Scott is the first girls basketball player from Carl Junction to be chosen for the honor, which distinguishes Scott as the top high school girls basketball player in the state.
The award recognizes not only outstanding play on the court, but also academic achievement and exemplary character off the court.
The 6-foot-3 Scott currently averages 22 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocked shots per game for the undefeated Bulldogs.
Scott is a two-time first-team all-state selection in Class 4. She entered the postseason with 1,792 points and 872 rebounds in her career.
“Katie is a tremendous problem to match up with,” Ozark coach David Brewer said. “She is such a big, athletic body that plays inside, but she can shoot from the perimeter and put the ball on the floor. She is just a very good player all-around.”
A three-time global finalist for Destination Imagination, an organization designed to empower the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers, Scott has volunteered locally at a preschool for underprivileged children. She’s also donated her time on behalf of the Special Olympics and as a caregiver at her church’s nursery.
Scott has maintained a 4.0 GPA in the classroom and ranks No. 1 in her class. She has signed a letter of intent with Drury University.
Scott joins Strafford’s Hayley Frank, Kirkwood’s Lauryn Miller, MICDS’ Taylor Baur, Incarnate Word’s Napheesa Collier and Rock Bridge’s Sophie Cunningham as players to receive this award.
As part of Gatorade’s “Play it Forward” platform, Scott has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth organization of her choosing.
