CARL JUNCTION — Senior Hannah Franks scored twice and the Carl Junction girls soccer team logged its 14th win of the season with a 4-1 defeat of visiting Webb City on Tuesday night at Bulldog Stadium.
Webb City (7-7) scored four minutes into the match when freshman forward Avery Allen punched a short one in from the center of a crowded box.
The Bulldogs had a good look at 22:21, but freshman Ella Anderson's kick from the right side sailed over the crossbar. Anderson tied the game 1-1 on her next opportunity, when she slid into the ball, knocking it past Webb City sophomore goal keeper Addison Brown at 21:49 off a Franks assist.
Anderson narrowly missed another score around the 10 minute mark, when her kick went just left of the goal off an assist from Jocelyn Brown. Franks had another chance at 2:50, going one-on-one with Brown deep in the box, but her kick sailed left and the teams were tied going into the half.
"We were kind of in a dogfight with them the first half," Carl Junction Head Coach Ed Miller said. "We gave up that goal early by miskicking some balls in the box and they keep hammering it out and got a good goal. We were playing from behind, which was what we didn't want to do, but we came back and got one at the end (of the half.)
The Bulldogs almost took the lead 10 minutes into the second half, but an Anderson header off a Hailey Merwin corner kick hit on-frame and glanced off the top of the crossbar.
Franks put the Bulldogs up 2-1 at 26:48 when she headed a long penalty kick from Constance Graham into the net.
"I kind of looked at Constance and made eye contact." Franks said of the goal. "She kicked it to me and I just headed it in. We just know what each of us is going to do from practicing and we are very good at working together."
Sara Buchele put Carl Junction up 3-1 at 20:13 with another Franks assist.
Franks attempt at another goal at 11:42 was on-target but an impressive leaping save by Brown prevented the score.
Franks scored her second goal of the game and 23rd of the season on a 55-footer from just left of center that found the top of the net.
Carl Junction improved to 14-1 with the win. Webb City fell to 7-7.
