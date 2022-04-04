CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction girls soccer team posted its fifth straight shutout of the season in a 3-0 win over Parkview on Monday at Carl Junction High School.
The Bulldogs (5-0) held a 1-0 lead at halftime before adding two more goals in the second half.
CJ drew first blood in the third minute on a goal by Lauren Burgess, who was assisted by Hannah Franks.
Constance Graham gave the Builldogs a 2-0 lead in the 45th minute with an unassisted goal before Hailey Merwin capped the scoring with a goal in the 77th minute off an assist by Burgess.
CJ finished with 18 shots on net while limiting Parkview to three.
Crissy Figueroa logged three saves for CJ while Parkview’s Emma Dragoo tallied 15 saves.
The Bulldogs play at Fair Grove on Thursday at 5 p.m.
JOPLIN GOLF TEAM BESTS FIELD AT TWIN HILLS
The Joplin boys golf team carded a 154 to best the field in a four-team, nine-hole outing on Monday at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club in Joplin.
Carl Junction finished runner-up at 155, while Webb City and Carthage both carded 161.
The Eagles were led by Harry Satterlee, who shot a 34 to post the best individual score in the event. Hobbs Campbell shot a 37 and was followed by Wyatt Satterlee (40) Ian Surbrugg (43) and Dylan Bozarth (45).
Zach Wrensch shot a 36 to pace Carl Junction. Jack Spencer shot a 37, Tommy Walker a 39, Noah Williams a 43 and Jacob Teeter a 44.
Webb City was led by Keegon Dill (37), Levi Lassiter (40), Josh Howard (41), Cooper Forth (40) and Braxten Cahoon (45).
Leading the way for Carthage was Max Templeman (38), Owen Derryberry (39), Britt Coy (40), Ben Nicholas (44), Colson Brust (48) and Ben Rogers (61).
Thomas Jefferson TENNIS BLANKS CARTHAGE
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Thomas Jefferson Independent boys tennis team stayed perfect on the season after claiming a 9-0 win over Carthage on Monday at Carthage High School.
The Cavaliers improved to 4-0 in the early season.
In singles, Ian ding defeated Charles Snow 8-0, Prithvi Nagarajan defeated Silas Laytham 8-0, Tyler Broughard defeated Danilo Lopez-Gramajo 8-0, Chengle Qian defeated Tyler Howard 8-1, Hari Nagarajan defeated William Wallace 8-2 and Jack Goodhue defeated Rolman Paxtor-Ellis 8-1.
TJ’s doubles team of Ding and Brouhard picked up an 8-0 win over Snow and Laytham. The Nagarajan brothers team up to take down Lopez-Gramajo and Wallace 8-1, and Qian and Goodhue topped Howard and Paxtor-Elias by a score of 8-0.
Thomas Jefferson plays host to Monett on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
CJ WINS OPENER AT BILL O’DELL TOURNEY
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carl Junction baseball team got off to an ideal start to the Bill O’Dell Tournament as it outscored Nevada 8-1 in the final five innings to claim a 10-3 win in a pool game on Monday afternoon at Carl Lewton Stadium.
The Bulldogs, improving to 2-7 on the season, pulled away from a 2-2 tie by plating two runs in the third inning, four in the fourth, one in the fifth and then one in the sixth. Nevada (3-2) tallied one run in the top of the seventh of bring the game to its final score.
Carl Junction tallied seven hits in the triumph. Kyler Perry finished 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI while Drew Massey went 2 for 4 and drove in two runs. Shane Diskin finished 2 for 3 with a pair of singles.
Diskin also started on the mound for CJ and surrendered three earned runs and eight hits while striking out six batters in seven innings of work.
The Bulldogs will pick up play in the tournament on Wednesday when they take on Mount Vernon in another pool game at 6 p.m.
CARTHAGE HANDLES SENECA in tourney opener
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage baseball team scored 16 straight runs before settling for a 16-2 triumph in five innings over Seneca in a pool game of the Bill O’Dell Tournament on Monday at Carl Lewton Stadium.
The Tigers (3-4) outhit the Indians (4-6) 13-2 and had three players — Logan Carmickle, Kanen Vogt and Sylas Browning — log three hits apiece. Carmickle and Vogt both drove in three runs while Browning drove in two.
Caden Kabance tripled and accounted for a team-high four RBI. Carmickle and Parker Copeland both doubled, and Braxdon Tate had a pair of singles and crossed home plate twice.
Kaden Arr tossed a complete game for Carthage and surrendered just two runs (both unearned) and two hits while striking out seven batters in five innings of work.
Seneca’s Kade Johnson was charged with the loss after allowing six runs (four earned) and six hits in 2 2/3 innings.
Carthage takes on Monett in a pool game on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. Seneca takes on Monett on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
WARRIORS OVERWHELM PANTHERS at Joe Becker
The McAuley Catholic baseball team erupted for 21 runs in the second inning en route to a 26-3 run-rule victory over Sheldon in three innings on Monday at Joe Becker Stadium.
The Warriors improved to 2-0 in the early season with the triumph.
McAuley outhit Sheldon 11-4 and was led at the plate by Joe Staton, who finished 2 for 2 with one RBI and four runs scored. Rocco Bazzano-Joseph doubled and logged a team-high three RBI, while Kable Reichardt doubled and drove in one run. Kevin Tran and Declan Berkstresser drove in two runs apiece.
Trey Martinez picked up the win after limiting Sheldon to three earned runs and four hits in three innings of work. He also struck out six batters.
The Warriors will take on College Heights Christian on Tuesday at 5 p.m. inside Joe Becker Stadium.
Webb City baseball Game postponed to Tuesday
The Webb City baseball team’s game at McDonald County, originally slated for Monday afternoon, was postponed due to field conditions in Anderson County.
The Cardinals and Mustangs have rescheduled their nonconference contest for Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
