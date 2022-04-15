CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction girls soccer team improved to 10-2 on the season after picking up a 2-1 overtime win at Republic on Thursday and an 8-0 home win over Hillcrest on Saturday.
The Bulldogs edged Central Ozark Conference foe Republic on an OT goal in the 89th minute by Allie Wrestler, who was assisted by Haley Merwin. Wrestler also scored a game-tying goal in the second half off an assist by Merwin.
Republic’s lone goal came in the fifth minute when Kaylee Cornelson found the back of the net for a 1-0 lead. The Tigers managed just one more shot on goal the rest of the way.
CJ, which moved to 2-0 in COC play with the win, outshot Republic 8-2.
In their shutout win over Hillcrest, the Bulldogs had three players score two goals apiece in Wrestler, Merwin and Lauren Burgess. Tessa Miller and Samantha Sims both scored one goal, while Burgess dished out a team-high three assists.
CJ logged a whopping 16 shots on net while limiting Hillcrest to one. The Hornets’ goalkeeper, Natalie Percival, had eight saves.
Carl Junction goalkeeper Chrissy Figueroa logged two saves on three attempts in the two-game stretch.
The Bulldogs return to play on Tuesday to take on Neosho at 5 p.m. at Neosho High School.
