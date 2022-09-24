CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A two-run seventh lifted the Glendale softball team to a 3-1 victory over Carl Junction on Saturday afternoon at the CJ softball field.
The game was tied at 1-all heading into the top of the seventh before the Falcons (12-9) plated back-to-back runs on a CJ (7-10) fielding error and then a wild pitch.
The setback spoiled a solid start in the circle by Kiley Spencer, who surrendered just one earned run and six hits while striking out six batters in seven innings of work.
Glendale’s Zoe Denny was credited with the win after limiting CJ to one unearned run and five hits while fanning two.
The Bulldogs finished with five hits and were paced by Sammie Sims, who finished 2 for 4 with a run scored. Madi Olds logged one hit and an RBI while Hannah Cantrell and Georgia Arnold recorded one hit apiece.
Carl Junction will travel to Carthage on Tuesday to take on the Tigers at 4:30 p.m.
