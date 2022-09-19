The Carl Junction softball team tallied eight hits en route to an 8-3 win over Monett on Monday at the CJ softball field.
The Bulldogs, improving to 6-8 on the season, built an 8-0 lead by the end of the fourth inning — plating two runs in the first inning, two in the second and then four in the fourth. Monett posted three runs in the top of the sixth to bring the game to its eventual final score.
Madi Olds paced the Bulldogs at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a triple, four RBI and one run scored. Hannah Cantrell and Sammie Sims both went 2 for 4, while Ryleigh Palmer and Izzie Southern chipped in one run and one RBI apiece.
Jenna Heral led the hitting for Monett with a pair of singles, two walks and one run scored.
CJ pitcher Kiley Spencer picked up the win in a complete-game effort. She surrendered three run — none earned — and six hits while striking out three batters in seven innings.
Kilee Wilson suffered the loss after surrendering six earned runs and 11 hits while striking out six in six innings.
Carl Junction will play host to Joplin on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
