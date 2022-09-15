CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction softball team led by as many as five runs before Republic closed the game on a 19-1 run in the final four innings to claim a 20-7 win over the Bulldogs on Thursday at the CJ softball field.
Republic finished with 20 hits in the contest while Carl Junction was limited to eight.
Hannah Cantrell led the hitting for the Bulldogs (4-7), going 3 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored. Madi Olds went 2 for 3 with a pair of RBI and one run scored. Sammie Sims chipped in one hit and crossed home plate twice.
The Tigers (9-5) had six extra-base hits.
Kiley Spencer started in the circle for CJ and surrendered 10 runs (two earned) and 12 hits while striking out three in 5 2/3 innings. Hannah Cole allowed 10 runs (seven earned) and eight hits in 1 1/3 innings of relief.
Carl Junction plays host to North County and Summit Christian Academy on Saturday.
