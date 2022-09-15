The Carl Junction and Carthage football teams will be looking to rebound from Week 3 setbacks when they meet on Friday night in a Central Ozark Conference contest at Bulldog Stadium in Carl Junction.
The Week 4 tilt is slated to kick off at 7 p.m.
The Tigers (2-1), still ranked No. 1 in Class 5, suffered their first loss of the season last Friday in a 21-22 setback to Class 6 No. 4 Nixa. The Eagles overcame a 14-7 halftime deficit and took their first lead of the night on a 2-point conversion with under two minutes remaining.
The Nixa defense generated an interception on Carthage’s final possession before milking the rest of the clock to bring the game to a close. Carthage saw a 23-game regular-season win streak snap with the loss.
Standout running back Luke Gall, an Air Force Academy commit, carried the ball 27 times for Carthage and amassed 176 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Quarterback Cooper Jadwin added 71 yards and a TD on 16 carries while completing 5 of 11 passes for 85 yards.
Gall and Jadwin have been the main workhorses for the CHS offense in the early season with 666 and 578 total offensive yards, respectively, through three games. The Tigers have averaged 42 points and more than 400 yards per game.
The Carthage defense has held opponents to 239.3 yards and 16 points per game. Gall, at linebacker, leads the unit with 24 tackles and three tackles for loss. Landon Freeman has 17 tackles and two TFL, while Micah Lindsey has 13 tackles and three TFL.
The Tigers have generated six takeaways on defense thus far. Freeman leads the way with a pair of fumble recoveries while Tayvion Bailey has the team’s lone interception. Gall, Clay Kinder and Orey Bader have one fumble recovery apiece.
Carl Junction (1-2) heads into the Week 4 clash riding a two-game losing streak after falling 55-29 to Neosho last Friday. The Bulldogs fell in a 22-0 hole in the first quarter and trailed by as many as 33 points in the second half.
The Bulldogs opened the season with a 42-21 win at Ozark before falling to Webb City 47-7 in the second week.
Cj QB Dexter Merrell has completed 28 of 58 passes this season for 395 yards and one TD while throwing five interceptions. Merrell’s top target, Malakhi Moore, has hauled in nine catches for 172 yards and a TD in two games played.
Tony Stewart leads the Bulldogs in rushing with 178 yards and two TDs on 31 carries. Merrell has added 153 yards and four TDs on 28 rushes.
Johnny Starks and Cayden Bollinger lead the CJ defense with 12 and 10 tackles, respectively.
Carthage picked up a 28-0 win over Carl Junction in their meeting last season in Carthage.
NEOSHO AT REPUBLIC
Just three games into the season, the Neosho Wildcats are already within arm’s reach of their winningest season in four years.
Neosho (2-1) will take on COC foe Republic (1-2) on Friday at 7 p.m. for an opportunity to claim a third win of the season, which would be the program’s most wins in a single season since 2018 when it finished 8-4.
The Wildcats opened their campaign with 79-72 triumph over Willard before falling to Nixa 65-21 in the second week.
The Wildcats cruised to their 55-29 win over Carl Junction last Friday as running back Jared Siler amassed four TD runs that went for 136 combined yards.
Neosho QB Quenton Hughes has completed 91 of 124 passes for 927 yards and 10 TDs with four interceptions. Wide receiver Isaiah Green has 42 catches for 501 yards and six TDs, while Siler leads the team in rushing with 795 yards and 10 TDs on 116 carries.
Republic is coming off a 35-14 loss to Webb City. The Tigers opened the campaign with a 56-26 loss to Carthage before claiming their first win of the year in a 51-13 triumph over Ozark.
Last year’s meeting saw Republic claim a 47-12 win over Neosho in Republic.
OTHER AREA GAMES TO WATCH
Big 8 Conference: The Week 4 slate will include a pair of pivotal Big 8 West matchups on Friday night as Class 2 No. 1 Lamar (3-0) travels to Class 2 No. 5 Seneca (3-0) while Class 4 No. 3 Nevada (3-0) travels to Class 4 McDonald County (2-1).
8-MAN: Coming off its first win in program history with a 78-40 home triumph over Greenfield with Dadeville, College Heights Christian School (1-2) will be on the road on Friday night to take on Liberal with Bronaugh (2-1).
