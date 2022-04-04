CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carl Junction baseball team got off to an ideal start to the Bill O’Dell Tournament as it outscored Nevada 8-1 in the final five innings to claim a 10-3 win in a pool game on Monday afternoon at Carl Lewton Stadium.
With the win, CJ avenged a 9-4 loss to Nevada from a regular-season meeting on Saturday.
The Bulldogs, improving to 2-7 on the season, pulled away from a 2-2 tie by plating two runs in the third inning, four in the fourth, one in the fifth and then one in the sixth. Nevada (3-2) tallied one run in the top of the seventh of bring the game to its final score.
Carl Junction tallied seven hits in the triumph. Kyler Perry finished 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI while Drew Massey went 2 for 4 and drove in two runs. Shane Diskin finished 2 for 3 with a pair of singles.
Diskin also started on the mound for CJ and surrendered three earned runs and eight hits while striking out six batters in seven innings of work.
The Bulldogs will pick up play in the tournament on Wednesday when they take on Mount Vernon in another pool game at 6 p.m.
