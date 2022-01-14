CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Ayden Bard scored a team-high 19 points for the Carl Junction boys basketball team in a 75-46 setback to Republic on Friday night at Carl Junction High School.
The Bulldogs (3-12) fell in a 39-24 hole at halftime before being outscored 36-22 in the second half.
Kyler Perry and Josh Cory added seven points apiece for Carl Junction while Jett Hocut chipped in six points.
The Bulldogs play at Republic next Friday at 7 p.m.
