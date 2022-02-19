COLUMBIA, Mo. — For the third year in a row, the Carl Junction wrestling program will have a wrestler in the state championship match.
Sam Melton won a pair of matches on Friday on Day 2 of the MSHSAA Wrestling State Championships and advanced to the Class 3 113-pound finals.
Melton (40-5) will face Farmington’s Dayton Boyd (46-2) in the championship on Saturday night at Mizzou Arena. Boyd was a sixth-place finisher at the weight last year, while Melton was a state qualifier in Class 4 for Joplin.
Now, he will look to make it three titles in three years for the Bulldogs after current Missouri wrestler Jesse Cassatt won back-to-back titles in 2020 and 2021.
There have been 11 other state champion wrestlers for the Bulldogs, including Melton’s coach, Mike Frizzell, who won titles in 1986 and 1987.
“It is great,” Melton said of advancing to the title match. “I owe it to my practice partners, my coaches ... Glory to God. And I need to thank my dad for all the years he has put up with me wrestling.”
Melton, a sophomore, opened his day with a commanding 18-7 major decision win over Hillsboro’s Jordan Penick.
Melton’s semifinal win came after a tough loss for the Bulldogs.
Teammate Lukas Walker (106) lost in the semifinals against Kearney’s Ryder Shelton, 3-1. Now, Walker will get a rematch in the consolation semifinals against Winnetonka’s John Nguyen, who he beat by a pin on Thursday.
“It’s heartbreaking. We work every day and I think Lukas is a better wrestler, he just got out of position a little bit,” Melton said. “That fired me up, I had to do it for my team and my coaches.”
Added Frizzell, “That was heartbreaking for Lukas. I told him we talked about, whoever made a mistake, it will cost them. And we made the mistake with 20 seconds left. He will bounce back. Lukas is a competitor and he will get in there and bang around and give us some team points and will be there when Sam goes for the title.”
Elsewhere in Class 3, Neosho and McDonald County still have wrestlers alive.
The Mustangs had two semifinalists but both lost. Samuel Murphy lost 3-1 in a tiebreaker to Platte County’s Jake Fernandez but that match had interesting moments. In the waning seconds of the third period, Murphy got a takedown and appeared to have won 3-1. Instead, a lengthy discussion followed. Then, the points were taken off, which caused McDonald County coach Josh Factor to argue the change to no avail.
Jayce Hitt lost 3-0 in his semifinal match against Jefferson City’s Isaac Enloe.
Neosho had seven quarterfinalists but won only one match — Eli Zar at 170 pounds. He beat Platte County’s Blaine Kuehn 7-1 and will face Hannibal’s Trevor Wilson in the finals. Wilson, 40-3, is the defending champion in the class.
FOUR MORE IN FINALS
The area has four more boys that will gun for state titles on Saturday.
In Class 1, Diamond’s Landon Clement reached the 195-pound title and will draw a defending state champion in that match in Wade Stanton of Mid-Buchanan – who won the 182 pound crown last year.
Clement (40-5) got into the finals with a 4-3 win over Trenton’s Sam Gibson in the semifinal. Earlier in the day, the senior beat West Platte’s Lane Scott, 6-4, to move to the semifinals
In Class 2, Monett has two finalists and Seneca has one.
Brady Roark won a state title at 106 pounds last year and will look to make it two in a row when he takes part in the 120 pound finals.
Roark ran his record to 47-0 with a pair of wins, beating Mexico’s Ricardo Juarez in the semifinals by a 15-0 tech fall. That followed a pin against Excelsior Springs’ Ryne Marcum – the son of former MLB pitcher Shaun Marcum – in the quarterfinals.
Roark will face Jefferson City Helias Catholic’s Carter Prenger in the finals.
A win would give the Roark family a sixth state title. His older brother, Will, won three, while another older brother, Max, has one title.
Brady’s first state title came at the expense of Monett’s Simon Hartline, who will get another chance at a crown. Still at 106 pounds, Hartline reached the finals with a pin over Kirksville’s Jaden Crisp in the quarterfinals and an 8-0 major decision over Hallsville’s Brady Jones. In the title match, School of the Osage’s Zach Green (32-7) awaits Hartline, who is 45-4.
The Cubs also have Harrison Merriman in the 285-pound finals. The Northwest Missouri State football signee will face Boonville’s Peyton Hahn (42-1) in the championship.
Merriman, who won the 285 pound title last year, had pins in 22 seconds and 1:57 on Friday to return to the finals.
Big 8 DUO IN FINALS
Cassville’s Annie Moore will aim for state title No. 2, while Seneca’s Isabella Renfro will wrestle for her first in the 4th Annual Girls Wrestling Championships.
Renfro pinned Plattsburg’s Payge Fuller, her third pin in three matches at state. The sophomore had to wait to see if the match was truly over or would go into the second period and there was some discussion if her pin would count before time expired.
“I always had it in my mind but I never thought it would be here, right now,” said Renfro, who is 36-1. “I’m wrestling in the finals tomorrow, no backsies, it is all or nothing.”
Renfro will enter the finals as the favorite as she draws Kickapoo’s Wendy Riley-Washington, who she beat in the Class 1 District 3 finals in Ray-Pec earlier this month.
The 115-pound finals will pit the top two-ranked wrestlers in the class, according to MissouriWrestling.com. Moore, who won the 112-pound title, will face Park Hill freshman Angelina Vargas, who is 37-1.
Moore, 51-2, made quick work in her two matches on Friday, winning by a first-period pin and then a 17-1 tech fall over Southern Boone County’s Callie Bergthold.
