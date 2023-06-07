Anglers who want to learn more about alternative methods for catching catfish can attend the Missouri Department of Conservation program “Alternative Methods Catfishing Clinic" June 23-34.
This is a free program that will be taught by MDC Conservation Educator Lyle Whittaker in two segments. The first part will be from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, June 23, at the Greenfield High School Agriculture Classroom, 418 W. College, in Greenfield. The second segment will be 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, June 24. Participants will meet at the Greenfield Public Access on Stockton Lake.
People can register online for this program at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/192658.
During the first segment, topics that will be covered include catfish biology and characteristics, regulations, equipment needed for alternative methods, techniques and strategies, types of baits, regulations, and water safety. After this session, from 6 p.m. to dusk, participants will take to the water in groups to set their own juglines. Bait will be provided.
The next day of the program participants will check lines and collect fish from 8-10 a.m. and return to Greenfield High School. From 10 a.m.-noon, there will be a catfish cleaning demonstration. The event will end with a fish fry. Harvested fish will be divided among all participants.
Participants are encouraged to bring their own personal snacks, water and a sack dinner for the June 23 portion of the program. All equipment (lines, fish-cleaning equipment, etc.) for this program will be provided. All participants must possess a valid Missouri fishing permit (unless they’re exempt). This program is for ages 11 and up.
People who cannot attend both sessions should email Whittaker at Lyle.Whittaker@mdc.mo.gov or call 417-895-6881, ext. 1644 to see if accommodations can be made.
Source: Missouri Department of Conservation
