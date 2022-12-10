CARTHAGE, Mo. — It took nearly seven minutes for Webb City to make its first field goal on Saturday and it was a sign of things to come.
The Cardinals boys basketball team struggled offensively against Raymore-Peculiar in the third-place game of the 76th Carthage Invitational, ultimately losing 59-28 to fall to 2-2 on the season.
In the first half:
Webb City’s first field goal came with 1:04 left in the first quarter and the Cardinals made just two shots from the floor in the first 12 minutes of the game. They committed eight turnovers in the first half. It was 12-5 Ray-Pec after a quarter and the lead ballooned to 36-15 by halftime.
In the second half:
Webb City managed just 13 points after the break. Senior Alex Martin scored five of those but no other Cardinal had more than 3. The Cardinals cut it to 18 with 3:11 left in the third, but with 5:22 left in the game the Panthers had doubled up the score, 50-25.
Final stats:
Martin led the Cardinals with 12 points, Holton Keith and Eli Pace each scored 4, Joe Adams had 3 and Cole Cavitt and Omari Jackson each had 2. Webb City made 9 of 15 at the free throw line. Ray-Pec’s Ashton Jermain scored 14. The Panthers made 15 of 19 attempts from the line.
What they’re saying:
“We just weren’t very good offensively. I thought we had some good looks, we just weren’t able to get them to go down. We’ll go back to practice on Monday and try to fix some of our mechanics and tweak a few things. Hopefully that will help us out moving forward.” — Webb City head coach Jason Horn.
“We have a lot of room to grow, lot of room to improve. We’ve got a lot of things we’ve got to fix on both sides of the ball. Got to get better rotating defensively, and obviously we’ve got to get better at executing offensively and finishing plays.” — Horn.
“One of the things we try to hang our hat on is really sitting down and playing defense and I thought today we were really good. That was very frustrating on the other side because I know they were trying to get some things going and just couldn’t.” — Ray-Pec head coach Scott Jermain.
Up next:
Webb City entertains Heritage from Rogers, Arkansas, on Tuesday and Springfield Catholic on Thursday.
