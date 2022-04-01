College Heights Christian softball player Maddy Colin and Neosho baseball player Carter Fenske have been named The Globe’s prep athletes of the week for the week ending on April 26.
MADDY COLIN
The sophomore right-handed pitcher tossed back-to-back complete games to help lift College Heights (with McAuley Catholic) to wins of 13-0 over East Newton and 6-0 over Sarcoxie last Saturday at the Joplin Athletic Complex.
Colin tossed a no-hitter in her outing against the Patriots while striking out 11 batters. Against the Bears, she fanned 14 batters while allowing just a pair of hits.
“She found her groove early against East Newton,” CHC coach Mike Howard said. “She was hitting her spots really well, and I feel like we called a good pitching game for her. Her command was just really on point the whole day. Her ability to hit her spots is amazing and very consistent.
“Sarcoxie is a good hitting team. They’re basically the same team we played in districts last year when they scored eight runs on us. So in that second game, we threw Maddy again because we knew it was a district opponent. We had to have a good game plan going in because Sarcoxie was undefeated at the time. … Maddy had to be on to keep us in the game, and she definitely was.”
CARTER FENSKE
The junior standout had a big outing on the mound to help the Wildcats claim a narrow 4-3 win over Parkview on the first day of the inaugural Roy B. Shaver Classic in Neosho.
Fenske struck out 10 batters and allowed just four hits in seven innings of work. Neosho went on to finish second place in the tournament after being edged 8-5 (12 innings) by Strafford in the championship.
“He threw a lot of strikes,” Neosho coach Bo Helsel said of Fenske. “He got ahead in counts. He’s always had really good stuff and he has the best stuff of anybody on our staff. Sometimes his thing is just about throwing enough strikes. That night, he performed really well and was filling up the zone all night long.
“The kid is a grinder. He’s a little cocky, which I kind of like. He has a little bit of baseball arrogance about him, but it’s not too much. I enjoy that aspect of him and I think that’s why he’s so successful. He believes in himself and he goes out there and shows it.”
COACHES CAN NOMINATE athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday. Athletes selected on April 9 will be based on performance from May 28 through April 2.
