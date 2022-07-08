It didn't matter if it was on the volleyball court in the fall, the basketball hardwood in the winter, or the track or softball diamond in the spring.
Junior Addison Lawrence could do it all for the College Heights Christian School Cougars.
"She is such a great athlete all around," CHCS volleyball head coach Mary Colin said. "She's contributing in all of these different sports — one sport in the fall, one in the winter and two in the spring. I don't know if there have been many high school athletes who have contributed in four sports and done it at such a high level as she has."
Lawrence has been named the Globe's female athlete of the year for the 2021-2022 school year after putting together standout campaigns in volleyball, basketball, softball and track and field.
To open the school year in the fall, Lawrence helped the CHCS volleyball squad to a 17-14-2 record while leading the team in kills (386), blocks (29) and aces (74). She set single-season program records in kills and aces and broke the school record for kills in a match (25) and aces in a match (14).
She was a first-team all-district and all-conference selection at the end of the volleyball season.
Colin said Lawrence's athleticism and strength made her one of the top hitters in the state at the Class 1 level.
"Addie is what I call a powerhouse," Colin said. "She's very strong and can jump very high. She can put the ball down hard, which of course in volleyball, we really, really like. She's the girl in practice who would make other girls screech or squeal when she was about to hit it toward them because it was just so scary and intimidating."
One of the many impressive match performances by Lawrence came in the sectional round of the Class 1 state tournament when she recorded 20 kills in an eventual 3-0 setback to Miller, which went on to win the state championship.
"There was also another match earlier in the season where we spent an entire timeout just talking about how high Addie jumps and whether or not she's ever going to come down," Colin added, laughing. "It's like a compliment obviously, but it also shows how much this team supported and admired what she could do. For us to spend an entire timeout just talking about her leaping ability, I think that's pretty funny."
In the winter, Lawrence helped the Cougars' basketball team to a 15-11 record as she averaged 10 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal per game. College Heights advanced to the finals of the Class 2 District 12 tournament before seeing its season come to a close in a loss to Miller.
"She's a phenomenal athlete who's capable of playing multiple positions," CHCS girls basketball head coach John Blankenship said. "She's obviously very fast, which allows us to extend our defense. She can post up inside and she's also a very good 3-point shooter. It's just her versatility that opened up a lot of options for us."
Lawrence was a first-team all-district honoree as well as a second-team all-conference honoree in basketball.
"She was just really consistent throughout the year," Blankenship said. "Just consistent game-in and game-out on both sides of the floor."
Blankenship was also an assistant softball coach for Lawrence during the spring when she was pulling double duty in both softball and track.
"I'm sure it was very chaotic for her at times, juggling two sports at once," Blankenship said. "Plus, College Heights is a very academic-oriented school. I'm not sure how these kids keep up with their homework while playing two sports, but she managed to do that.
"Sometimes she would leave a softball game and head straight over to a track meet, but she always competed at a high level and showed up with a great attitude. I was very proud of her for her ability to pull that off. Not many can."
The College Heights (with McAuley Catholic) softball team was tabbed as high as seventh in the Class 2 rankings as it went 19-5 en route to an appearance in the District 6 semifinals, where the Cougars were edged 7-5 by Pierce City.
Lawrence led CHCS with a program-record 47 RBI while ranking fourth on the team with a .402 batting average. She also totaled nine doubles, four triples, two home runs, 28 runs and 22 stolen bases.
"As a sophomore, Addie finished as one of our hottest hitters toward the end of the year," Cougars softball head coach Mike Howard said. "So with some of our girls graduating at the end of that year, I decided to move her to the 3-hole to give her some RBI opportunities. She has some power and can hit the ball a long way to all areas of the field. I knew moving her to the 3-hole would give her RBI chances with Jayli (Johnson) and Kloee (Williamson) batting before her — they bat one and two and are both all-state players with very high on-base percentages. So giving Addie that opportunity to drive those runs in, it really helped us. She really thrived in that position.
"She did an amazing job offensively. I think she was perfect in stolen bases. Obviously she's a track star and very quick. But not only offensively, she was amazing defensively as well in the outfield. Her range is outstanding and she can get to any ball. There were several eye-openers that she made plays on throughout the season. So I couldn't be more proud of the girl. She worked very hard, especially considering softball isn't her main sport and she's doing track at the same time."
Perhaps Lawrence's most impressive feats on the year were in track as she claimed a pair of Class 2 state titles, with one coming in the 400-meter dash and another coming in the 4x400 relay race. She also placed fifth in the 200-meter dash and was part of the Cougars' 4x200 relay team that finished runner-up.
In her title-clinching win in the 400, Lawrence recorded a finishing time of 58.97 seconds in the finals to complete a second consecutive undefeated season in the event.
"She's not lost a 400 in two seasons, which is incredible," CHCS track head coach Daniel Lewis said. "Of course, she didn't even compete as a freshman because of COVID. So she has not lost the 400 race in high school."
Lawrence teamed up with Johnson, Lauren Ukena and Emily Winters in the 4x400 to win the state title with a finishing time of 4 minutes, 9.75 seconds, which was almost a full second faster than runner-up North Platte.
The Cougars' championship relay team broke its program record in the event by two seconds.
"This was the first time we won the 4x400, boys or girls, at state," Lewis said. "Addie was a big part of it. Obviously we were (team) state champions in Class 1, and this year we were fifth in Class 2. We missed fourth by just one point. But Addie worked hard all season long and was a big reason why we were so successful.
"I expect big, big things from her next year, too. I know that she's really decided that track is the thing she's wanting to do. She's been working out this summer with track and looking forward to competing in college one day."
