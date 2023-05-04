In a back-and-forth game that saw rain for the entirety of the contest, the College Heights Cougars and the Diamond Wildcats battled to a fifth-inning 8-8 draw called because of rain on Thursday at Webb City High School.
The Cougars (18-5-1) jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first inning. Kloee Williamson scored from third base on a passed ball before Jayli Johnson was plated by an Aaliyah Perez hard liner to center field. An Avery Shoemaker single down the third base line scored Allie Stout for College Heights' third run of the inning.
Diamond (22-8-1) answered with a run of its own in the top of the second when Sara Roszell drove in Aubrey Ball from second base, but the Cougars got that run back in the bottom of the frame off a Maddy Colin single down the third base line that scored Williamson from third base. The teams entered the third inning with College Heights holding a 4-1 advantage.
Both teams went scoreless in the third frame, but the Wildcats exploded for a 6-run fourth inning. With two on and one out, Emilee Shallenburger hit a single to short to score Roszell from third. A Colin walk of Kabrie Parmley loaded the bases for Grace Frazier. Two more walks sent two runs across the plate in Marissa DeJager and Shallenberger and Diamond tied the game at 4-4. A 3-run Lauren Turner double cleared the bases and gave the Wildcats their first lead at 7-4.
Williams hit a lead-off single for the Cougars in the bottom of the fourth before being plated with a triple to left center field off the bat of Jayli Johnson, who then scored on a passed ball and College Heights was within a run at 7-6.
Diamond tacked on another score in the top of the fifth when DeJager scored on a wild pitch to make it an 8-6 Diamond lead. The Cougars scored twice in the bottom of the frame, when a Johnson two-out double scored pinch runner Katherine Moss and Williamson.
Despite the tie, College Heights Coach Mike Howard was happy to get the game in ahead of their Class 2 District 6 tournament, which begins Saturday in Mount Vernon. Diamond, the defending Class 2 state champion; Mount Vernon, the top team in the state for much of the season; and College Heights are among the top four seeds in the tournament. Sarcoxie is seeded third.
"We wanted to get this one in for district purposes by playing against a good team going into districts" Howard said. "Diamond is the real deal. They are a good team, they are very well coached, they have a great core of hitters, they are great defensively and they have great pitching."
Thursday's game gave the Cougars a chance to see how they would fare against one of the best teams in the district.
"The fact that we were able to come out and play with them (Diamond) toe-to-toe says a lot about our girls, especially with this weather," Howard said. "I told them they should have their heads high right now, this is a great confidence builder going into districts. I told them, 'You can play with anybody if you put your minds to it."
The number four Cougars open their quest for a district title at 12:45 p.m. Saturday against fifth-seeded Pierce City (13-9), while number two Diamond will face number seven Lamar (13-16) at 4:15 p.m.
