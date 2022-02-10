The Greenwood boys basketball team had five players score in double figures en route to a narrow 77-72 victory over College Heights Christian on Thursday night in Joplin.
Greenwood held a four-point advantage at the game’s intermission. The Cougars trimmed it to a three-point deficit at the end of the third quarter before being outscored 19-17 in the fourth.
Nick Barri led the scoring for Greenwood with 21 points, while Collin Clark added 17 points, Tanner Jones 15 points, Ryan Gibbons 14 points and Tommy Pinegar 10 points.
College Heights had four double-digit scorers of its own in Miller Long (22 points), Hagen Beck (16), Curtis Davenport (16) and Ethan Meeks (14).
The Cougars (18-4) play at McAuley Catholic on Friday.
