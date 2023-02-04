The College Heights boys hung with the Greenwood Bluejays for a majority of the Mercy/Warrior championship game on Saturday night, but fell in the end 68-58 during the 40th edition of the annual tournament at McAuley.
It looked like the long ball would be the theme of the evening, as the two teams combined for six three's in the first few minutes of the game.
A trey by College Heights' Ben Thomas kicked off the scoring, but Greenwood quickly answered with a three-pointer of its own, knotting the score at 3-3.
Perimeter defenses soon took over and Greenwood crept out to a 16-9 lead at the 2:30 mark of the opening stanza, when Bluejays sharpshooter Nicholas Burri revived the 3-point shot for the Greenwood squad.
A Caleb Quade rebound and put back brought the Cougars to within four at 20-16 at the close of the first quarter.
College Heights gained its first lead of the game since the opening trey at the 3:30 mark of the second quarter, holding a 28-26 advantage over the Bluejays.
The teams continued to trade buckets through the close of the first half, which ended knotted at 33 each.
Greenwood jumped out to a five point lead at the start of the third quarter, but the Cougars stopped the bleeding and regained the lead at the 1:18 mark, 43-42. Another 3-pointer by Burri at the buzzer gave the Bluejays a 45-43 lead going into the final quarter.
Greenwood saw it largest lead of the game so far with a 52-43 advantage with 5:35 left to play. A Curtis Davenport try brought the game to within two scores for College Heights, with the Blue jays clinging to a 52-46 advantage with 4:37 remaining.
College Heights got within four points at the 3:30 mark, but a strong Greenwood performance at the charity stripe - including Burri's 8 of10 in the fourth quarter - lifted the Bluejays to a 68-58 win.
"They made a run at the end and hit there free throws," College Heights Coach Eric Johnson said. "But we played well and we played hard. They're a good team, but it was a positive for us. We played well and played even with agood 3A team out of Springfield. We've just got to take everything positivewe can out of this and get ready for the next one."
Burri led all scorers with 26 points. Collin Clark and Garrett Winslow logged 21 and 16 points respectively.
Caleb Quade's 22 points paced the Cougars. Curtis Davenport added 14 and Jayce Walker chipped in 10.
Providence 53, McAuley 42
In the boys consolation game of the Mercy/Warrior Classic, the Providence Patriots outlasted the host McAuley Warriors 53-42 on Saturday afternoon at McAuley High School.
The teams were knotted at 11 each after the first period and followed by producing few scores in the second frme. The Warriors took a small 19-16 lead into the lockerroom at halftime.
The third quarter was owned by Providence's Stevens Hunter, who scorched the net for four of his seven treys in the game. Hunter finished with a game-high 23 points and propelled the Patriots to a 35-30 lead going into the final stanza.
The Patriots outscored McAuley 18-12 in the final quarter to post the 53-42 win.
Freshman Alex Bohachick paced the Warriors with 12 points, while teammates Noah Black and Bradley Wagner each contributed eight. Cooper Laney logged eight for Providence.
Thomas Jefferson, Sarcoxie
In the third place game, Thomas Jefferson hung on for a 63-52 win over Sarcoxie. The Cavaliers jumped to a 21-15 first quarter advantage, powered by five 3-pointers two by Levi Triplett and one each for Kip Atteberry, Tyler Brouhard and Tony Touma.
Sarcoxie tightened the game, outscoring TJ 14-8 in the secnd quarter to tie the game at 29 all going into the break.
The Cavaliers reversed that course in the third frame and closed the third period with a 42-37 lead. TJ enjoyed its largest lead of the game, 51-39 off another Brouhard trey with 5:50 remaining.
Sarcoxie was able to make it a two possession game at 3:23 courtesy of a Matthew Swayne 3-pointer. That was as close as the Bears came as TJ rolled on to a 11-point 63-52 win.
Jay Ball led all scorers with 22. Brouhard added 19 and Atteberry and Triplettt each had eight.
Swayne paced Sarcoxie with 17 points, including three treys and Jaron Malotte and Garrett Smith poured in 14 each.
Girls All-Tournament Team
Providence's Karolina Kiraga was named Tournament MVP on the girls side.
Lamar placed three players: Zavrie Wis, Sshlyn Stettler and Jaycee Doss on the All Tournament Team.
McAuley's Kloee Williamson, College Heights Libby Fanning, Aurora's Ellie Creasey and Brooke Blevins joined East Newton's Brooklyn Blanchard and Providence's Ava Maner and Lydia Shaddox rounded out the 10-member list.
Boys All-Tournament Team
Greenwood's Nicholas Burri was named Tournament MVP. Teammates Collin Clark and Garrett Winslow made the All Tournament Team.
Thomas Jefferson and College Heights landed two players each on the Al-Star squad: Jay Ball and Tyler Brouhard represented the Cavaliers and Curtis Davenport and Caleb Quade took the honors for College Heights.
Noah Black, from McAuley, Garrett Smith and Jaron Malotte from Sarcoxie, and Providence's Cooper Laney rounded out the squad.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.