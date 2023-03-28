The College Heights/McAuley Cougars christened their new field in impressive fashion Tuesday with a 15-0 win in a run-rule shortened game over the visiting Exeter Tigers.
Making history with a win in the first Cougar game at the new diamond at the College Heights Athletic Complex was a focus for both players and coaches.
"The girls came out ready to play," Head Coach Mike Howard said. "I told them before the game that this is the first game ever at this facility, so let's go out there and make some history."
Pitcher Maddy Colin, who fanned seven Tigers batter during her no-hit, no-walk outing, couldn't agree more.
"This was the first game on our new field, which is super cool," Colin said. "It has been a really big blessing to get this complex."
Colin (2-0) recorded the win with just 34 pitches. There were plenty of bats behind the Cougar starter to aid in the win, including her own. Colin helped herself out by knocking in four runs off of 2-for-3 hitting. Kloee Williamson also went 2-for-3, while driving in two, and Allie Stout also brought two runs in on 1-for-3 hitting.
The Cougars pounced on Exeter early, scoring nine runs in the first inning. Senior Jayli Johnson ignited the fireworks with a lead-off single. Williamson advanced Johnson to third base with a single of her own before stealing second.
Colin grounded out her first at bat but plated Johnson on the fielder's choice and the Cougars were up 1-0. An Aaliyah Perez-Villa single scored Williamson to make it 2-0. Lauren Ukena followed suit with a single to advance Perez-Villa to second base. A wild pitch by Exeter starter Dawnee Sorensen sent Perez-Villa to third and Ukena to second, before Stout drove them both in with a single, giving the Cougars a 4-0 lead.
The Cougars loaded the bases after Stout stole second, Kallie Spencer walked and Avery Shuemaker was hit by a pitch. Emma Angel drove in Stout and College Heights/McAuley expanded its lead to 5-0.
Shuemaker was caught off the bag at second base for the Cougars second out before Angel and Spencer advanced on a wild pitch. In her second at-bat of the inning, Johnson plated Angel with a single hit sharply down the third base line, prompting an Exeter pitching change with the Cougars enjoying a 6-0 cushion.
Exeter reliever Zeanndrea Brown gave up an RBI single to Williamson and found herself in a 7-0 hole. After a Williamson theft of second base, Colin plated her with Johnson with a single straight up the middle. A Perez-Villa fly-out ended the frame with the Cougars holding a 9-0 advantage.
Exeter managed to put one runner on after a dropped pop up in the infield, but Colin struck out three to end the inning. College Heights/McAuley went down in order in the bottom of the frame and headed into what would be the final inning holding onto the 9-0 cushion.
The Tigers managed to put another runner on, courtesy of a Cougar miscue, but could muster no more as they went into the bottom of the third inning still down nine.
Shuemaker led off with a walk for the Cougars, before being put out on a fielders' choice at second base that put Angel on first. Johnson followed with a walk. A wild pitch advanced Angel to to third base and Johnson to second before a third-strike dropped pitch saw Williamson hustle safely to first and Angel cross the plate for a 10-0 Cougar lead.
A Colin double scored Johnson and advanced Williamson to third base, putting the Cougars up 11-0. A Ukena single brought in pinch runner Jesalin Bever to make it 12-0. Two more RBI singles by Stout and then Spencer brought the game to 14-0 before a sacrifice RBI off the bat of Karly Dorris plated the 15th run and the game was called per the run-rule.
"They had good approaches at the plate, everybody was hitting the ball, we ran the bases really well and I'm really proud of them for their effort today," Howard said after the game.
And for Colin, who wasn't sure if the Cougars could field a team this year, the 2-0 start is extra special.
"I really love this team," Colin said. "We have a lot more girls than normal this year, which is really cool. We weren't sure we were going to have a team, but a lot of people were willing to step up even though they had never played before."
The Cougars (2-0) take the field against Wheaton today at the College Heights Athletic Complex in a 4 p.m. matchup.
