The College Heights boys withstood a strong come-from-behind effort by the Thomas Jefferson Cavaliers to claim a 55-48 semifinal win in the Mercy Warrior Classic on Friday night at McAuley High School.
The Cougars, who never trailed but saw several tie scores in the first half, were led by a 23-point performance by junior Caleb Quade. Ten of his points came in the final quarter and were part of back-to-back "And ones" for Quade, in which he scored, sank the free throw, stole a pass on the inbounds, scored, was fouled again and sunk that free throw — scoring six points in about two seconds of play.
"That's unusual," Cougar Head Coach Eric Johnson said of Quade. "He got that off our press after we were able to force them into the turnover."
Quade tied Thomas Jefferson's Tyler Brouhard for top scorer with Brouhard also posting 23 points, including three treys.
The Cougars took the opening trip straight to the basket for a lay-up and never trailed again, although Thomas Jefferson managed to tie the game several times in the first half.
College Heights closed out the first quarter with a 14-6 lead. A tight second frame followed with neither team claiming much of a lead and they each went to their respective locker rooms knotted up at 22 each at halftime.
"TJ is well coached and those kids play well and they play hard, so it was a tough game for us," Johnson said. "I wasn't real happy with our turnovers the first half, but we had a good second half."
The Cougars claimed a 38-29 lead in the waning seconds of the third period on a Quade jumper. A Jay Ball score for TJ seconds later brought the third frame to a close with College Heights leading 38-31.
A long three by TJ's Levi Triplett brought the Cavaliers to within four points at 38-34 with 7:20 left in the game. They got within striking distance at 42-37 with 5:40 remaining, but Quade's back-to-back "and ones" swelled the Cougar lead to 11 at 48-37, which was their largest lead of the game.
But TJ refused to go away and got within five points with one minute left off a Triplett three pointer, reducing the deficit to 53-48 with 60 ticks left.
A Quade tip-in was the final bucket of the game as the Cougars prevailed 55-48.
Cavaliers Head Coach Chris Myers boiled down the difference in the game to "a few possessions."
"A few posessions, a few offensive rebounds here and there, a couple of late turnovers they turned into 'and ones' down the stretch just dug a hole too big for us to get out of," Myers said. "You can't beat good teams giving them extra posessions and we gave them extra posessions tonight."
TJ senior (and former College Heights grade schooler) Jay Ball spoke after the game about TJ's impending rematch with the Cougars on Tuesday.
"We have to execute better, I think there's some shots that didn't fall but I thought we played pretty good defense. If we can just improve on some of those things — rebounds and midrange shots — I think we'll have a good shot at them. I'm excited and am looking forward to it."
