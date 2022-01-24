The College Heights Chrsitian girls basketball team suffered a narrow 48-46 setback to Galena (Kan.) in a non-conference on Monday night in Joplin.
The Cougars (6-7) had two players score in double figures in Addie Lawrence and Libby Fanning, who finished with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Fannins also secured a double-double with 11 rebounds while Jayli Johnson registered nine points and nine assists.
Galena held a 29-25 lead at halftime before College Heights closed with a 21-19 advantage in the second half.
Mia Sarwinski and Rylee Boyes led the scoring for Galena with 17 and 13 points, respectively.
College Heights plays host to Verona on Tuesday night.
