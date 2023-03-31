A young College Heights squad got in an early hole, giving up 11 first-inning runs before falling 19-2 to the visiting Ash Grove Pirates (4-0) at Joe Becker Stadium on Friday.
The Cougars got the leadoff batter, Parker Crow, on a ground out to shortstop Kelton Welch before walking Ash Grove's Tyler Tummons and Brock Mooneyham. After Mooneyham stole second, Bryce Davis hit a single that plated both runners and the Pirates were up early, 2-0. Elijah Morrison hit a single to short before a third-base error that put Nate Trammel on first. With bases loaded, Jonathan Rollhaus hit a 3-run triple to right center and put Ash Grove up 5-0.
Cougar starter Josh Anderson put runners on the corners with a walk of Wyatt Dennis before a Cooper Burks single to centerfield brought Rollhaus home and extended the Pirate lead to 6-0.
Anderson loaded the bases with three walks and hit a batter, which scored Dennis and Burks. A groundout RBI to first base by Bryce Davis plated another run and the Pirates were up 9-0 with two outs.
In his second at bat of the inning, Morrison drove in Tummons, who was benefactor of an earlier walk, and Ash Grove extended its lead to 10-0. A Trammel double plated the Pirates' eleventh and final run of the inning before Rollhaus grounded out to College Heights third baseman Kelton Welch for the final out of the inning.
The bottom of the frame featured a Welch single and loaded bases off walks, but the Cougars' failed to click the board and went into the second frame still trailing 11-0. Austin Miller took the mound for College Heights in the top of the second and held the Pirates at bay, inducing a 5-4-3 double play and striking out one.
The Cougars failed to put a runner on in the second inning and Ash Grove plated three runs in the top of the third to go up 14-0. Neither team scored again until the top of the fifth inning, when reliever Jayce Walker walked Dennis with bases loaded. Up 15-0, Ash Grove's Ty Messley hit a double down the third base line and scored Mooneyham and Kaleb Mullins to expand the Pirate lead to 17-0. Ash Grove scored its final two runs off a Crow hit through the legs of Walker and into centerfield. Crow was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a double, but not before teammates Messley and Dennis crossed the plate and Ash Grove went into the bottom of the fifth with a 19-0 lead and a run-rule shortened game within reach.
Owen Horton drew a walk from Ash Grove reliever Mullins and stole second base before advancing to third on a Phillip Thompson fly out. Walker took four balls to put runners on the corners before Welch drove both runners across the plate, but that is all the Cougars could manage and ended the game on the bad side of a 19-2 score.
"We're better than we played," Cougar Head Coach Phillip Jordan said. "But the reality is we are 1-3 right now and your record is what you are. We hit the ball hard at times tonight, but so did Ash Grove and their balls found the grass and our balls found their gloves.
"They're a great team, they earned that victory. They hit the ball hard and played great defense. They did everything that we needed to do to win that game."
Jordan said he hopes his team can find more consistency on defense in the future.
"We've got to make more routine plays. We've got to catch fly balls, make the throws and make the routine plays every single time. Offensively, we need to approach the plate with more confidence. It's going to come, we are so young. We have a bunch of freshman and sophomores. We are going to get there, it's just going to take time."
