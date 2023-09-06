After winning just one game during its inaugural varsity football season last year, the College Heights Christian School Cougars are 2-0 this fall.
The Cougars logged their first win of the season, 60-22, on Aug. 25 at Rich Hill, then proved they can eek out a close one, with a 66-60 come-from-behind home win over Orrick last week at Joplin High School. The win over Orrick is a testament to how far the Cougar football program has come; last year, College Heights fell to Orrick 80-32.
"I've been talking to them about how we want to raise the bar," first-year Head Coach John Lucas said. "We've got a long way to go. We have set some pretty high goals for these kids, but we are making progress. We got down last week and it says a lot about these kids that they didn't quit, no matter what the score was or what the situation was, they kept coming back."
Lucas, who served as an assistant coach last year, talked about the evolution of his program.
"Last year was really tough," he said. "A lot of the kids had never played football before, so a year of experience and just going through that, you get to really see a big difference in their knowledge of football and how to play the game."
But that isn't the only area of growth Lucas sees in his team.
"The second biggest thing is probably physicality," Lucas said. "These kids have never really been in a weight program until last year. We're probably always going to be undersized, but it's hard to play football when you are both undersized and a lot weaker than the other team. So that's probably the second biggest thing, if not the biggest thing — our physical strength. We've closed the gap. We're not there yet, but we have made a lot of progress."
Senior running back Matthew Williams also talked about the strides the Cougars have made.
"I think there's a lot more experience going into this year and a lot more strength," Williams said. "I feel like a lot of things are clicking for kids that haven't played a lot, so I think there's a lot more that goes into this year than last year."
And after just one win last season, Lucas talked about the kids who returned to suit up for him this year to further what was started.
"There just a great group of kids who love to work hard," Lucas said. "It says a lot about them. They come out and work hard everyday and don't take days off, even in the weight room. Whatever we are doing, they are going to give 100%, whether we're in the weight room, on the practice field or in the classroom. Whatever they are doing, they love to compete."
Lucas also seemed pleased with the team's chemistry.
"It's a very tight-knit group of kids," he said. "They love each other, love to compete against each other and they love football."
Williams also shared his thoughts about the Cougars strong start this year.
"It feels really good," he said. "I feel like kids can really see the win and that just kind of motivates them. Once you start rolling, it's hard to stop that ball. I feel we're just going to keep building on it. It's a good foundation and a good spark to light a fire that will keep us moving for the rest of the season."
Williams said he sees the Cougar air attack, led by junior quarterback Logan Decker, as one of the team's biggest strengths as well as growth on the defensive side of the ball.
"I think we can really get out there and throw the ball deep and hit the short," Williams said. "We just have to get the quarterback some time to let him rip. I feel like we've really improved on defense, too. I think last year we had a lot of issues with missed tackles, wrapping up and that kind of stuff, but this year, we have kind of secured it and got it down. I feel like we are really putting ourselves in a position to win a lot more games."
The Cougars will look to improve to 3-0 this week as they travel to Greenfield, which was College Heights lone win of the season last year, in a 78-42 game.
"They have some good athletes," Lucas said. "It's going to be a good game. It should be fun."
