The College Heights girls (17-11) proved worthy of their No. 1 seed after besting the Purdy Eagles 62-34 in their Class 2 District 12 semifinal game on Thursday at the College Heights Sports Complex.
The Cougars jumped out to an early 16-2 advantage before an Addie Lawrence three-pointer swelled the lead to 19-4 at 3:20 in the opening quarter. Libby Fanning, who scored 15 of her game-high 17 points in the first period, further extended College Heights' lead to 23-4 with 1:18 left. A Fanning put-back and transition lay up from Allie Stout gave the Cougars a 27-4 lead after the first frame.
"It's been a week since we have played, so I was a little concerned about that," College Heights' Head Coach John Blankenship said. "So we just talked about coming out focused and ready to pay physically and mentally. They responded really well, we got off to a good start. We knocked down some good shots and our defense was very good. We got some steals off our trap that led to some easy baskets. Our transition game was on-point and we were able to get some easy baskets."
The Cougar offense fell off in the second quarter, but the defense rose to the occasion to protect College Heights' lead. A Fanning bucket at 4:35 gave the Cougars their largest lead at 33-4 with 4:35 left in the half.
Purdy managed to score the next five points and close the gap slightly, until Jeslin Bever came off the bench and hit a three, giving CHCS a 36-9 lead at 2:40.
Purdy's Jessi Hoppes hit a bucket at 2:07, but the Eagles went into the locker room facing a 25-point, 36-11 deficit.
Purdy got within 24 points (39-15) at 5:48 off a Kavery Postlewait bucket, but the Cougars turned up the defensive heat and logged back-to-back steals and scores by Jayli Johnson and Maddy Colin, and College Heights was up 43-15 at 5:24. The Cougars added to that lead with a score from Colin and a transition bucket from Lauren Ukena and CHCS led 47-15 with 3:35 left in the third quarter.
Johnson and Ukena both logged five steals for College Heights; Johnson, a senior guard, added six assists.
"Our key identities are defense and transition scoring," Johnson said. "It's something that we always want to keep pushing hard and playing hard. If we do go light and slow down, it's going to be on offense, but we always go hard on defense. We just work really well together. Our whole team is good at reading up and getting steals. It's just really fun to play together."
"Their defense is what initiates our offense," Blankenship said.
A three-pointer by Johnson increased the Cougar lead to 30 points at 50-20. A steal and score by Purdy's Hoppes brought the quarter to a close with College Heights holding a 50-22 cushion.
The Eagles came only as close as 23-points at 52-29 in the final stanza, when Purdy's Rosa Schad scored with 4:25 left. College Heights was able to get the lead back to 31 points with 2:55 left, courtesy of back-to-back three pointers by Lawrence and Ava Lett. The Cougars held on for the remaining three minutes and claimed the 62-34 win and the right to play in the championship game on Saturday night at CHCS Sports Complex.
In addition to Fanning's 17 points, Colin added 10 for the Cougars and Lawrence scored eight. Postlewait had 12 for Purdy and Schad and Hoppes each chipped in 7.
Johnson, a senior, was ecstatic after the Cougar win.
"I just love this team so much and it's just awesome to have this opportunity to keep advancing. I just hope we can get another win Saturday and keep celebrating and ckeep working hard together," Johnson said.
Despite the loss, first-year Purdy Coach Drew Williams praised his team.
"I think the girls played hard tonight," Williams said. "They got in a hole early and were a little intimidated by their (Cougars) size. They continued to hit their shots and we weren't hitting ours. It got us a little flustered and we started turning the ball over."
Williams expressed some positive notes on his (5-23) team, particularly that they were able to more than double last season's win total and get their first win in a district tournament in three years.
"It's been nothing but progress and success and I'm super proud of these girls. It's been a big year for us growth-wise."
