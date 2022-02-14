The College Heights Christian girls basketball team was nipped 46-43 at home by Northeast Arma despite Libby Fanning’s 10th double-double performance of the season on Monday night at College Heights.
Fanning finished with a team-high 16 points and a whopping 22 rebounds in the setback.
The Cougars (13-9) jumped out to a 17-10 lead at halftime before being outscored 36-26 in the second half.
“We were playing really well in the first half and not so much by the third quarter,” CHC head coach John Blankenship said. “They hit 11 of 15 from the foul line, and a lot of those makes were in the fourth quarter. We had a really rough shooting night — ended up shooting 31% from the floor.”
Addie Lawrence added 11 points and six rebounds for College Heights, while Jayli Johnson chipped in four points and four assists. Maddy Colin recorded six points.
Liberty Sigmon scored a game-high 26 points for Northeast.
College Heights plays host to Golden City on Tuesday at Ozark Christian College in Joplin.
