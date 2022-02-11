The College Heights Christian girls basketball team had three players score in double figures en route to a 43-40 victory over McAuley Catholic on Friday night at McAuley.
Addison Lawrence led the Cougars (13-8) with 12 points while Jayli Johnson and Elizabeth Fanning added 10 points apiece.
"It was another close battle, as usual with McAuley," College Heights coach John Blankenship said. "They are well coached, and are always difficult to close out a game against. I'm just so proud of my team. They played extremely hard tonight."
CHC jumped out to a 25-19 lead by halftime. McAuley went on to outscore the Cougars 21-18 in the second half but was ultimately kept at bay late in the fourth quarter.
"Our teams have played so many times over the last few years, and we know each other's system so well that it makes it really difficult for either team to execute at a high-level," Blankenship said. "Jayli hit a big shot to put us up by five late in the game. Maddy Colin also drained a critical 3-point shot to break a tie. Both of those baskets impacted the outcome."
The Cougars moved to 2-1 against the Warriors this season. McAuley claimed a 54-47 win in the Gem City Classic on Dec. 1 before College Heights claimed a 36-31 win in the Mercy/Warrior Classic on Feb. 11.
“I’m very proud of my team for the improvement they showed since the last time we played College Heights,” McAuley head coach Mike Howard said. “Less than a week ago, we turned the ball over 30 times and gave up 26 offensive rebounds against them. Tonight we only had 11 turnovers and only gave up 10 offensive rebounds.
“We trusted each other and played as a team. Anytime we play College Heights, we know it’s going to be a dog fight. They are so well-coached and they are disciplined. … While the loss stings, I’m happy we showed major improvement. If we can keep improving and growing as a team, it will definitely be beneficial going into districts.”
Kennedy DeRuy paced the scoring for McAuley with a game-high 19 points while Lily Black added 11 and Avery Eminger eight.
