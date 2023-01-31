College Heights Christian School’s girls basketball team held Thomas Jefferson to no more than four points per quarter Tuesday in an opening game of the annual Mercy/Warrior Classic Tournament.
The Cougars, after leading 32-7 at halftime, upended the Cavaliers 46-14.
Libby Fanning topped College Heights and all scorers with 17 points, while Mandy Colin added 10 to the winning cause.
No other player on either team, besides the Cavaliers’ Gabbi Hiebert with 5, had more than four points.
Thomas Jefferson will play the loser of the Purdy-Providence game Thursday.
