The College Heights Christian girls basketball team hiked its season record to 4-3 with a 49-41 win over Bronaugh on Monday night at Ozark Christian College.
The Cougars had three players score in double figures. Addie Larence led the way with 16 points while Jayli Johnson added 13 points and Libby Fanning 10 points.
Fanning also grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds to finish with her second double-double of the season. Johnson chipped in three assists and four steals, and Lauren Ukena tallied four points and a team-high five steals.
College Heights held a 23-14 lead at halftime and went up 34-24 by the start of the fourth quarter.
Nicole Hagerman scored a game-high 24 points to pace Bronaugh.
The College Heights girls play at Diamond at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
CJ boys fall at McDonald CountyANDERSON, Mo. — Cross Dowd poured in a game-high 31 points and made nine 3-pointers to aid the McDonald County boys basketball team to an 85-50 win over Carl Junction on Monday night at McDonald County High School.
Dowd was one of four Mustangs to score in double figures, with Elijah McClain adding 15 points, Dylan Harmon 11 points and Sterling Woods 10 points.
McDonald County, which improved to 7-5 on the season, jumped out to a 34-12 lead by the end of the first quarter and went on to take a 78-46 lead into the fourth.
For the Bulldogs (3-7), Ky Warren and Ayden Bard led the scoring with 17 and 12 points, respectively.
Up next, Carl Junction will compete in the Kaminsky Classic, which runs Thursday through Friday at Joplin High School.
