An injury-plagued 2021 campaign saw the Columbus Titans finish 4-5 as their season came to an end in the bi-district round of the Kansas Class 3A playoffs in a 26-6 setback to Frontenac.
“The best part of last season is that our players showed toughness and wanted to improve each week,” fourth-year Columbus head coach Blake Burns said. “We had many players get their first meaningful varsity snaps, and that will only help as they move into this season. We fell short of expectations, and that is entirely on me as a coach. We learned a lot about ourselves as players and coaches and will improve from last season’s experience”
The Titans went 1-3 in CNC play and finished the season with their first losing record since 2018 when they finished 1-8. Columbus went a combined 16-3 in 2019 and 2020.
“One of the biggest challenges that we faced last year that we had not had in the previous seasons was injuries,” Burns said. “We had several starters miss time with injury, and that was a contributing factor to our season not going as we hoped. We played some good teams and competed in every game, but we just didn’t start and, at times, finish like we should. Again, that comes back to me as a coach.”
The good news for Columbus is the return of 11 starters. Six of those returners were all-CNC or all-district performers in the previous two seasons.
Among the returning group is senior Cole Minor, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound wide receiver and linebacker who was a first-team all-district performer as well as a second-team all-conference honoree. He recorded 19 receptions for 388 yards and five touchdowns a season ago.
Fellow senior Brett Hamilton returns at the quarterback position after throwing for 653 yards and eight touchdowns last year. He also rushed for 146 yards and four touchdowns and was an all-conference honorable mention at the end of the season.
Anchoring the offensive and defensive lines for Columbus will be senior returning starters Rydge Delmont (second-team all-district and all-CNC), Jaydn Hale (second-team all-district and all-CNC honorable mention) and Jake Eddington (three-year starter).
Senior defensive back Kayden Cox was a second-team all-district performer after recording 48 tackles and three interceptions as a junior. Senior Landin Midgett was an all-CNC honorable mention in 2020 and missed last season due to injury, and Cade Saporito returns after recording 27 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery.
Rounding out the returning starters for the Titans are senior Jaspen Turner (WR/DB), junior Luke Gray (WR/DB) and sophomore Carter Henry (OL/DL).
“The senior class will be who we look towards for leadership as a whole,” Burns said. “We have a good number of seniors out this year and will expect them to help guide things as we get rolling with the season through their attitude, effort and focus.
“Landin Midgett is a player that everyone counts on to lead and was sorely missed last season after suffering a season-ending injury in week one.”
Columbus will open the season on Sept. 2 at home against Girard.
“My expectation is to be one of the hardest-working teams in the area,” Burns said. “We must take pride in doing things with maximum effort, focus and intensity. I expect that we will be solid tacklers and limit mistakes on offense, defense and the kicking game.
“The biggest change for this group will be that we were not ‘overachievers’ like we had been the previous seasons by performing above perceived expectations. We fell short of our own expectations and must refocus our efforts to get things moving back in the right direction. This group of seniors appears excited and focused on getting things going.”
2022 SCHEDULE
Sept. 2 — Girard
Sept. 9 — Afton
Sept. 16 — at Coffeyville
Sept. 23 — at Galena
Sept. 30 — Frontenac
Oct. 7 — at St. Mary’s Colgan
Oct. 14 — at Baxter Springs
Oct. 21 — Parsons
2021 RESULTSFrontenac 20, Columbus 0
Columbus 40, Coffeyville 8
Girard 47, Columbus 26
Columbus 41, Baxter Springs 14
Columbus 28, Cherryvale 6
Galena 50, Columbus 28
Parsons 21, Columbus 20
Columbus 30, Caney Valley 8
PLAYOFFS
Frontenac 26, Columbus 6
