Webb City football player Cooper Crouch has been named the Joplin Globe’s prep athletes of the week for the week ending on Nov. 13.
The senior linebacker was a key defensive for the fourth-ranked Cardinals in their 28-21 upset win over second-ranked Cardinals in the Class 5 District 6 championship game on Nov. 12 at David Haffner Stadium, recording a team-high nine tackles while forcing one fumble and recovering another fumble.
Crouch’s fumble recovery was perhaps the biggest defensive play of the night for Webb City.
With the game tied at 21-all late in the fourth quarter, junior defensive lineman Lucas Ott collided with Carthage quarterback Caden Kabance and knocked the football loose before Crouch fell on it to give Webb City possession at the CHS 40-yard line. The takeaway led to an eight-play, 60-yard touchdown drive for Webb City that marked the final go-ahead score of the game with less than a minute remaining.
Crouch also handled the punting duties for Webb City and averaged 36.3 yards on three boots, including one that was downed inside Carthage’s 20.
“Cooper has become quite a leader on our defense,” Webb City head coach John Roderique said. “He’s one of those kids who is really respected by his teammates. He’s an extremely physical player who’s played a little bit of offense in his years here. He’s played even more defense and he’s really become a good linebacker and just a good player in our scheme.
“He started last year at tight end for us, and then by midseason he was starting at linebacker. He’s really just progressed well over the last couple of years. He obviously made some great tackles and great plays against a very good Carthage team to help us get the win.”
