Ethan Cooper recorded a fifth-round technical knockout over Kevin Brown in the main event of “Clash at the Crossing 2” on Saturday at Kansas Crossing Casino in Pittsburg.

Fighting out of Neosho, the 185-pound Cooper improved his record to 5-0-2. Cooper is expected to compete on a March 14 card at Buffalo Run Casino and Resort in Miami, Oklahoma.

In other pro bouts on Saturday, Jake Robinson defeated Brian Clements by second-round TKO, Jody Linthicum knocked out Lucas Queen in the first round, Edward Guinn earned a decision over Luis Galaviz, Chris Thompson stopped Aaron Looney in the first round and Luis Jimenez knocked out Maurice Hicks in the second round.

Tags

Recommended for you