The American Cornhole Association is the official governing body of the sport, established in 2003. You can learn more as well as the rules at playcornhole.org as well as buy official apparel.
Cornhole Board
According to the ACA, cornhole boards are to be:
Top Dimensions: 23½–24 inches x 47½–48 inches
Top Thickness: At least ½-in
Front Standing Height: 3–4 inches
Rear Standing Height: 12 inches
Hole Diameter: 6 inches (+/- ¼ inch)
Top of Board to Center of Hole: 9 inches (+/- ¼ inch)
Sides of Board to Center of Hole: 12 inches (+/- ¼ inch)
Cornhole Bag
Bag Width: 6 inches
Bag Length: 6 inches
Thickness: 1-in (+/- ⅛ inch)
Weight: 14–16.25 ounces
Filling: corn or resin pellets
Cornhole Court
"A cornhole court shall be a level rectangular area 8-10 feet wide and a minimum of 40-45 feet long. The court should consist of two cornhole boards, designated pitcher’s boxes, and foul lines.
